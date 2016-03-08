Exclusive: Inter and Napoli to battle it out for Verona defender - the details
14 February at 21:10Inter-Napoli never ends: after the Coppa Italia semi-final clash, the battle extends into the transfer market. However, Dries Mertens isn't the only player they are fighting for - as his contract expires in the summer - but they are also interested in a Hellas Verona defender.
Marash Kumbulla, the Albanian international, has been a smashing success for the newcomers this season. Despite an agreement Verona that could give Napoli an advantage, the auction has indeed started as the interest grows.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, the two clubs want to play their cards to the very end. The base for the auction seems to be set at €20m but from Verona, they are convinced that the price may still rise in the coming months.
Certainly, if the player continues to do well, this will probably be the case. Keep an eye on the English sirens as well, given that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the player.
