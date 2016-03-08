Exclusive, Inter and Roma’s position on Barella explained
01 July at 11:00The tension has been rising for some days around the operation for Nicolò Barella. Because the 22 year-old midfielder is at the center of a particular situation in the transfer market where everyone is playing his game: Cagliari want to sell their jewel in the best way, Inter want to seal a deal on their own terms, while Roma have launched a counter attack on Inter. In the last few hours, the Nerazzurri management have taken a clear position: Inter strongly want Barella, but will not participate in auctions or be held to ransom. In short, they do not want to accept the price set by Cagliari of €50 million, they believe they have already offered a satisfactory proposal and above all they have had an agreement in pace with the player for weeks now.
President Giulini disagrees, selling Barella in the year of Cagliari’s centenary means doing so only on totally satisfactory terms. And the proposal of Inter is not yet considered as such, even knowing that Nicolò wants to join Conte at all costs. Roma have also been pushing strongly for the midfielder. Barella is very open to the idea of Roma, the offer has been submitted, and it also includes Gregoire Defrel, who would be very welcome at Cagliari (at the beginning of the negotiations there was also the option of Luca Pellegrini joining on loan, but that is now off the table after he signed for Juve) . But at the moment the Giallorossi bid has gone no further because the player's priority remains a move to Inter, who today still seem to be in pole position but on their own terms. A delicate stalemate, and it seems unlikely other players will be offered in the deal. Inter will not give up on Barella, who wants to move to the San Siro, but Roma are the side who look most likely to meet Cagliari’s demands.
Go to comments