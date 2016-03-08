Exclusive: Inter are rigid in offer for new Icardi contract:- the details
15 February at 20:35Calciomercato exclusively understand that Inter Milan and Wanda Nara are still very far apart in agreeing a new deal for Mauro Icardi and the recent happenings have not helped in possibly agreeing a new deal.
Inter have already stripped the Argentine off captaincy and the player wasn't in the squad for the Europa League game against Rapid Wien. The player too posted an image on Instagram saying that he would rather be quiet than talk.
Our Inter correspondent Pasquale Guarro understands that while a meeting will be held between Beppe Marotta and Wanda Nara, the two parties are very much apart in the valuation of the new deal.
Wanda wants a wage of 10 million euros a season for the player and his husband, whereas Inter are refusing to budge on the 7 million euros a season wage that they are currently offering.
The cold atmosphere won't help anything and the fact that the player isn't the club captain means that it will have an affect on the player's possible renewal.
Marotta is expected to tell Wanda the fact that Icardi isn't the symbol of the club anymore and he isn't as important as the player's wife thinks he is. Amidst all this, Juventus are casting keen glances on the situation.
