Exclusive: Inter close in on free transfer of Man Utd man - the details
14 February at 12:00In the summer, we will surely see many free transfers. As always, teams are already at work to secure the signings in good time, which has become a must nowadays if you want to bring in a player whose contract will expire.
For Inter, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, Tahith Chong is definitely an idea. In fact, the Nerazzurri are seemingly getting closer and closer to the player. The Man Utd winger's contract will expire in the summer and wants a new adventure for next season.
The youngster surprised many in a pre-season friendly against Inter, quickly making a name for himself, but a contract renewal hasn't been reached with the Red Devils. Therefore, he has given total preference to the Inter offer.
For weeks, he has given the go-ahead to the negotiations, putting the offer from Man Utd on stand-by as well as other attractive offers. The reason? Although the Italy idea intrigues him, he wants guarantees from the San Siro side.
However, with regards to the figures of the contract, it all seems to be more or less done. Five-year deal (until 2025) worth little less than €2m per year. Therefore, the deal could be fully closed soon.
