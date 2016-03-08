Exclusive: Inter closing in on two signings; Sanchez agreement imminent

Cristiano Biraghi will be a new Inter player regardless of the future of Dalbert. Currently, the two sides are working to finalize the loan exchange, but the Fiorentina left-back will join the Nerazzurri anyway, as the deal no longer depends on Dalbert.

In addition to the full-back, according to our very own Fabrizio Romano , Alex Sanchez is one step away from Inter and yesterday, a turnaround in the negotiations arrived. Only a few details are missing before an agreement can be struck with Man Utd.

The Chilean already has his heart set on the club, and watch them beat Lecce last night on TV. The feeling is that the green light for the operation will arrive shortly, and then it will only be a matter of time before Alexis is in Milan.

​Four goals to start in the best way. Now, the Inter management is focused on completing the transfer market in the best way possible, ready to make two more signings before it closes on Monday next week.Fabrizio Romano