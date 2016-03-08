Exclusive: Inter could take advantage of Roma for Italian star
18 April at 21:55Serie A giants Inter could take advantage of Roma's financial situation in their bid to make a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini.
The 22-year-old has been a vital part of the side ever since he returned to his childhood club back in the summer of 2017 when Sassuolo sold him back for a fee of 10 million euros.
Calciomercato exclusively understand that due to Roma's financial situations, the club could look to sell its most prized assets and if they miss out on Champions League, they can sell Pellegrini too.
The Italian has a release clause of 30 million euros and it can payable in two installments. Inter have been keeping an eye on him for a while now and the player's contract renewal talks have not progressed for weeks now.
Inter like the player's profile and his style of play. They see him as a target for the summer, along with Edin Dzeko. A move can be made in the summer.
Go to comments