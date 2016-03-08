Exclusive: Inter eye move for former Juventus full-back
20 June at 14:35Calciomercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Inter are reportedly interested in signing former Juventus full-back Romulo.
Currently at Hellas Verona, Romulo spent the 2014-15 Serie A campaign on loan at Juventus, but has become an important player for Verona since then. This past season, the 31-year-old Italian appeared in 37 Serie A games, scoring thrice and assisting five times.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter see Romulo as a possible alternative to Joao Cancelo, a deal for whom fell through some weeks ago.
Romulo feels that his time at Verona is up and a clause in his contract allows him to move from the club for a fee of 1 million euros now that Verona have been relegated.
Roma are also in the hunt for the right-back and Inter's Piero Ausilio is weighing up an offer for player, who could be a nerazzurri player if one million euros per season is offered to him.
Sampdoria have also drawn links with the player in the past.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
