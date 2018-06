Calciomercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Inter are reportedly interested in signing former Juventus full-back Romulo.Currently at Hellas Verona, Romulo spent the 2014-15 Serie A campaign on loan at Juventus, but has become an important player for Verona since then. This past season, the 31-year-old Italian appeared in 37 Serie A games, scoring thrice and assisting five times.CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter see Romulo as a possible alternative to Joao Cancelo, a deal for whom fell through some weeks ago.Romulo feels that his time at Verona is up and a clause in his contract allows him to move from the club for a fee of 1 million euros now that Verona have been relegated.Roma are also in the hunt for the right-back and Inter's Piero Ausilio is weighing up an offer for player, who could be a nerazzurri player if one million euros per season is offered to him.Sampdoria have also drawn links with the player in the past.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)