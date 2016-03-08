Exclusive: Inter failed in move for Milinkovic-Savic this summer
25 September at 18:45Serie A giants Inter failed in their move for Sergey Milinkovic-Savic very late in the summer transfer window and they could go for him again in the next few windows, Calciomercato understand.
Inter believed in the move and tried for real during the summer to give Antonio Conte one last big blow in midfield after Sensi and Barella. Joao Mario and Icardi's farewells were needed to make an attempt with Lotito, but the sum offered (only on loan and late) did not leave time for the parties to reach an agreement and the last-minute attempt by Beppe Marotta was also useless.
We understand that Marotta has great respect for Milinkovic-Savic and will try again in the next market sessions, but will have to face a Lotito that, this time, will have more bargaining power. Given the permanence in the squad, Lazio began to negotiate and offer the Serbian midfielder a contract renewal with a salary increase that would make him one of the highest-paid of the squad.
It is an extension of 5 years with a wage package of 3 million per season and the possibility of inserting a termination clause, requested by the player.
Inter studies and observes and waits for Milinkovic-Savic at San Siro, as an opponent, who knows if for a long time.
Go to comments