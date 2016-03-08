Inter are thinking of offering Milan Skriniar a new deal,

The Nerazzurri aren’t rushed, however, and there doesn’t seem to be a problem with last season’s star player, who is wanted by Barcelona and Manchester City, among others.

The Slovakian star was the subject of offers above the €50 million mark, and wants to be paid like other stars, aka €3m along the lines of Miranda and Kwadwo Asamoah.

It’s an unwritten law that top players like him should earn a lot. That said, Inter aren’t in a hurry as the 23-year-old has a deal with Inter until 2022, and he hasn't expressed a desire to leave, either.

Inter want to meet their man again, in order to discuss length, bonuses and a possible clause. There’s a lot of work to do, but Skriniar isn’t untouchable, especially if an offer that is hard to refuse is made...