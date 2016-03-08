Exclusive: Inter inform Gabigol about future plans with him
07 April at 09:15Serie A giants Inter Milan have made it clear to Gabriel Barbosa that they intend to sell the Brazilian on a permanent basis.
The Brazilian is impressing a lot during his ongoing loan spell in his home country at Flamengo. He appeared in 35 league games last season for the club, scoring 18 times. This season, he has played thrice in the Copa Libertadores, scoring twice.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Inter have informed the player and his entourage about the fact that they intend to sell him on a permanent basis very soon.
They handed him a new contract last January for monetary reasons so that his value in the market does not go down.
The nerazzurri would want a fee of around 20 million euros, but they have refused to negotiate with Flamengo about the same fearing that they will want him on yet another loan deal.
The idea for Inter is to sell Gabigol to a Brazilian or a Chinese club to make sure they don't accrue losses in the player. His future is far from Milan and Beppe Marotta approves of it.
