Exclusive: Inter make contact for Bergwijn, want Atletico midfielder
09 April at 15:45Serie A giants Inter Milan have made initial contact to sign PSV winger Steven Bergwijn and the nerazzurri are also interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.
Bergwijn has emerged as a target for Manchester United and Juventus and has impressed for both- club and country. For PSV, he has appeared in 28 Eredivisie games, scoring 12 times and assisting just as many times.
We understand that Inter have made their first move for the Dutchman and are currently leading the race for him, because of that.
Bergwijn is now in the sights of the Nerazzurri, who the Corso Vittorio Emanuele company started courting many months ago, gaining a certain advantage over the competition thanks to the good relations established with the footballer's entourage.
The last meeting dates back to last Wednesday in Genoa.
Also on the radar is Thomas Partey and Inter know that Atletico Madrid see Mauro Icardi as a possible striker next season. Piero Ausilio has been observing the Ghanaian for sometime now and are still analyzing as to whether they should make a move or not.
