Exclusive: Inter make decision as new contacts over De Paul take place

The director has already started working on the midfield, which is an are which the Nerazzurri desperately need to improve. For this department, in particular, they have set their sights on Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul, who has been on their radar for a long time now.

The Argentine midfielder has been keen on making the big step for a quite some time and despite the contract renewal with Udinese, he remains hopeful of a January exit. He isn't Conte's favourite, as he wants Vidal, but he follows the line drawn last summer.



According to what Calciomercato.com has learned , contacts between the two clubs have intensified in the last few weeks. Inter are working on a paid loan with an option to buy, which would transform into an obligation in the event of certain achieved team goals in Champions League.

Inter will move during the transfer market in January regardless of the outcome of tonight's clash with Barcelona in the Champions League. As Antonio Conte has requested, the CEO Beppe Marotta will bring in some reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season.