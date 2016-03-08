Exclusive: Inter make decision on Sensi and the buy-out clause

As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states , Inter and Sassuolo will meet at the end of the season to discuss the situation. Although some reports have suggested otherwise in the last few months, the Nerazzurri will give the 'ok' to sign the player on a €25m permanent deal.

This decision also satisfied Antonio Conte, who protected the player in the discussions. At the beginning of the season, as mentioned, Sensi was brilliant and the manager still has those performances on his mind. In other words, there were no doubts.



A contract is practically ready and the player's future will be black and blue. Hopefully, he can avoid further injuries next season and continue to prove his worth.

Stefano Sensi is at the centre of Inter's project. Due to the injures in the last few months, the season hasn't been without bad luck. However, when fit, especially at the start of the season, the midfielder showed enough to prove his worth to the Nerazzurri management.