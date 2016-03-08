Exclusive: Inter make direct contact for three Real Madrid stars
07 June at 10:45Serie A giants Inter have made contact with Real Madrid to enquire about three of their players, as Antonio Conte looks for improvements to the side.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Conte was not present in Madrid for the sake of it. Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio were in the city with him and yesterday, a meeting was held with Real Madrid.
It was an attempt to recapture the good ties both clubs have and the good relations that Marotta has with the Los Blancos. Not just that, but Inter also expressed their interest in Marco Asensio, Nacho and Mateo Kovacic.
Inter know that Real won't just sign players, they will let some go as well. With Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard all but done after Luka Jovic, it is Christian Eriksen's turn next.
Inter know all of it and are preparing to take action. All three of Asensio, Kovacic and Nacho are mere ideas currently but Los Blancos have been made aware of the nerazzurri's intentions.
The meeting was aimed at taking note and exploring ideas about what options lie on the table for them.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
