Exclusive: Inter make opening bid for Man Utd defender
13 July at 12:20Inter have made an opening bid to sign Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal. The nerazzurri have offered the Red Devils to sign the player on loan with option to buy set to 12/13 million.
Darmian, however, is also wanted by Juventus with the Old Lady who has made the same bid to sign the Italian defender. Juventus, however, would be open to sign the player on a permanent deal but Manchester United want to sell the former Torino ace for € 20 million.
Fabrizio Roman can exclusively report that Inter have also made an opening bid to sign Vrsaljko. Yet again, Inter have made an offer to sign the player on loan with option to buy. The Serie A giants want to sign the former Sassuolo star on a temporary € 5 million deal with an option to buy set to € 20 million.
Atletico Madrid are thinking about the offer of the Nerazzurri while the player has given his green light to move to the Meazza.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments