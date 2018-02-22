Inter director of football Piero Ausilio is meeting Alessandro Beltrami in Milan right now. Beltrami is the agent of Roma star Radja Nainggolan and Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella who is also being linked with Spurs and Liverpool.



Inter are strongly interested in signing Barella and are trying to lower his price-tag inserting in the deal Xian Emmers who has just signed a contract extension with the nerazzurri.







Inter could also ask information about Radja Nainggolan who is one of Luciano Spalletti’s favourite footballers.



​Nainggolan is highly disappointed for not being included in Belgium squad list for the World Cup and Inter could make one new attempt to sign him.



The meeting between Ausilio and Beltrami is ongoing, whilst Inter are also waiting for Lautaro Martinez to arrive in Italy and complete his Inter medical today.

