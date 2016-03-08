Exclusive: Inter open to selling Man Utd, Man City target Skriniar

11 April at 14:35
Serie A giants Inter Milan are open to the idea of selling defender Milan Skriniar, Calciomercato exclusively understand.

Skriniar has come leaps and bounds since joining Inter from Sampdoria two summers ago and his impressive performances have attracted the interest of the two Manchester clubs and Barcelona.

We exclusively understand that with a view towards strengthening the side, Inter are open to the idea of letting the Slovakian leave for a fee of around 100 million euros.

The club feels that selling a prized asset could allow them funds to take the team to another level, with Diego Godin already joining for free in the summer.

They are aware of interest from bigger clubs and feel this is the right time to cash in on Skriniar, who could leave even if he signs a new deal at the club. That will only increase his value in the market.

Inter dream of Federico Chiesa and the main reason behind considering offers for Skriniar is to bring the Italian winger in and also look at signing Steven Bergwijn.

 
