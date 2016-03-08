Exclusive: Inter open to swap deals - potential surprises in the summer
29 March at 13:20Inter are opening to swap deals, knowing that the upcoming transfer market will force the top clubs to act differently due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now there is a need to make capital gains as the revenue is heavily affected by the ongoing emergency.
As a result of this, per our reporter Fabrizio Romano, Marotta and Ausilio will also be willing to work on swap deals with other clubs, trading players they don't need in exchange for players they do need. Antonio Conte is also in favour of this, as he doesn't accept discontent players in his team.
Inter will have several delicate issues to manage, from Icardi to Nainggolan - whose future is yet to be decided - to Perisic without forgetting the likes of Lazaro, Pinamonti, Joao Mario. In these cases, it's possible to set up extended operations.
For Icardi, it's not yet sure if PSG will redeem him or not and this will be decisive for the Nerazzurri's transfer market. As for Perisic, he could be used as a bargaining chip in a potential swap deal with Bayern Munich. The opportunities are endless, in other words.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments