Exclusive: Inter optimistic about Joao Mario; the buy-out and first signals

In other words, the Nerazzurri are looking to get rid of the player. Fortunately, the first signals that filter from Russia are positive, as Lokomotiv Moscow are pleased with the transfer thus far and the player's performances.

Therefore, the Inter leadership is optimistic as Joao Mario has managed to adapt to Russian football pretty quickly. At the same time, the midfielder himself is equally happy and doesn't rule out staying at the club, as long as the project is promising and guarantees Champions League football.

On their balance sheet, Inter still have €18m that is linked to the player. The buy-out clause is set at the same amount, to which we must also consider the savings of not having to pay his generous salary. Then again, it's still early, though the first feelings are positive.