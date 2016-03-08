Inter are going to try one more time to get themselves Luka Modric,

Luka Modric’s next few hours will be key: as Real Madrid prepare for the Supercopa, agent Vlado Lemic will try to force a move, though Florentino Perez has now made the whole thing a question of principle [which is understandable. Ed].

The idea is to try to leave Real Madrid amicably, after winning another European final. Inter’s hopes are feeble, however.

What is really bugging Real is how to replace the 32-year-old, who first came to attention with Tottenham Hotspur in the late 2000s.

Florentino’s dream would be Christian Eriksen, but he seems unattainable, while Thiago Alcantara of Bayern has been mentioned a number of times, but doesn’t seem to be unanimously appreciated.

Miralem Pjanic is untouchable. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is very expensive and time is running out. Inter are hoping to get updates from Estonia, but so far they have nothing more than hope.



Our correspondent in Madrid @FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte