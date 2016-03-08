Exclusive: Inter prepare fresh offer for Arsenal target- the details
03 July at 12:10CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants Inter have prepared a new offer for Arsenal target Malcom.
Malcom has become one of the most wanted youngsters in Europe recently because of his performances for Bordeaux. He has attracted interest from the likes of Inter, Arsenal and Tottenham.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Inter have now prepared a fresh offer for Malcom and they are desperate to sign the Brazilian this summer, despite Bordeaux trying their best to keep him.
Inter will offer a loan fee of 10 million euros initially and will pay 30 million euros next summer when the deal will be made a permanent one.
Piero Ausilio believes that 10 million euros is a very important figure and they will pay that much if only Bordeaux will guarantee them a permanent transfer next summer for a 30 million euros fee.
Bordeaux's condition of a loan deal are easy to meet, with Malcom already having said yes to a move to the nerazzurri.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments