Exclusive: Inter rival Juve as Ausilio makes contact to sign Man Utd defender
23 June at 10:45Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian who wants to make return in Serie A. The Old Lady, however, is closing in on the signing of Joao Cancelo and despite Darmian’s desire to return to Italy, Juve and Manchester United have put talks on hold.
The Red Devils’, in fact, are not going to sell Darmian for less than € 20 million, a fee that the Serie A giants are not open to meet.
Darmian has already given green light to move to Juventus but right now the Old Lady is focused on finalizing the deal to sign Cancelo and Darmian does not represent a priority for Juve anymore.
In the meantime Inter have joined the bianconeri in race to sign the Italian defender, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.
Inter’s director of football Piero Ausilio has sounded out the player’s availability but Inter, just like Juve, are not going to offer € 20 million to sign the Italian full-back.
Inter have set their sights on the former Torino star and are now monitoring the situation waiting for the right moment to place their bid.
