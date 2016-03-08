That's why contacts have continued in the last few hours just like on the Dembelé front, but with greater intensity to be able to understand how to set up the Malcom operation.

Inter, at the time being, wouldn't be able to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy, as the €40m requested by the French side would be too much for Inter's budget. Even though it would postpone the payment, UEFA still considers this as a permanent buy.

Therefore, it's possible that the deal could be a loan with an option to buy, in order to 'hide' the obligation. How? Bordeaux would demand around €7-8m for the loan straight away, which almost makes it an obligation as Inter wouldn't want to waste €8m on a loan. Then, in the coming years, the would pay the remaining €30-32m in order to get to the €40m price tag.