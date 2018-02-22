

This time, the Belgian midfielder Xian Emmers could be sacrificed, as Sampdoria and especially their manager Giampaolo are interested in signing the youngster. The 18-year-old's potential is really promising, and Giampaolo knows how to deal with young players in the Serie A.

Of course, as often happens in these cases, the idea of Inter is to maintain control of the player, by adding a clause to allows them to buy him back. The relationship with Sampdoria is excellent and the operation could be similar to the Skriniar deal last year, where Caprarin was inserted by Inter. This time, the San Siro side's sporting director, Piero Ausilio, is monitoring Praet, Kownacki, and Bereszyński.