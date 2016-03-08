Exclusive: Inter scout Leverkusen starlet targeted by Arsenal
26 October at 23:30After the Champions League matches on Tuesday on Wednesday, Inter sent their men to watch the bests talent of the Europa League. Not surprisingly, there was an Inter scout in Zurich for the match between the Swiss team and Bayer Leverkusen.
According to Calciomercato.com, the name on the radar of the Nerazzurri was Kai Havertz, one of the best German prospects on which the country is counting a lot towards the future. Havertz has also attracted interest from Arsenal in the recent months.
Bellarabi was the protagonist of the German team in the match, while Havertz did not play an unforgettable match, but Inter has been following him for some time and the relationship is very positive.
Born in 1999, the playmaker or, if necessary, winger, Havertz has quality with significant improvement margins. The player has a contract with Leverkusen until 2022 and it will take at least 35 million euros to take him away from the Bundesliga, with the club already refusing lower offers from the Premier League.
