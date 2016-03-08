Exclusive: Inter send scout to watch €35 m Tottenham target, bid ready
24 September at 10:35Inter want to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart, Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.
The French midfielder is one of the most promising footballers in Europe and Tottenham are also linked with welcoming his services although Lyon’s asking price is in the region of € 35 million.
Inter will send some of their scouts to watch Tousart in action in the coming weeks. The Nerazzurri want a center midfielder with his qualities to complete their squad in the middle of the park.
Inter could make an offer in January or at the end of the season with Tousart, 21, that remains one of the key targets of the Serie A giants who need a man confident with playing in front of defense in a 4-2-3-1 system.
Tousart is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and Inter will be monitoring him in the coming weeks, ready to submit an official offer whenever they will have a chance. Meantime talks with the player’s entourage are ongoing.
