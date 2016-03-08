Exclusive: Inter to make loan move for Barcelona outcast
17 June at 09:55CalcioMercato can understand that Inter Milan see Barcelona's Aleix Vidal as an alternative to signing Joao Cancelo will make a loan move to sign him this summer.
While we did report a few days ago citing Gazzetta dello Sport's report, but we can now confirm that Inter are aiming to sign the right-back this summer and feel he can act as a proper replacement for Cancelo, who they failed to sign on a permanent basis this summer following his impressive loan spell at the San Siro last summer.
While Barcelona didn't have a good experience with Inter's dealing of the Rafinha situation, Inter are confident that signing Vidal on an initial loan basis and adding a clause of signing him on a permanent basis for a fee of 10 to 15 million euros will be something that the Catalan will be happy with
Barcelona will insert more binding spots in the deal, but since Vidal isn't a part of the club's plans going forward, it will be easier for Inter to sign him.
Vidal has previously drawn links with Roma as well, but Inter are in the hotseat to sign him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
