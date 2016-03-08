Inter want Radja Nainggolan and don't intend to give up on the player. Luciano Spalletti, the Nerazzurri's manager, has specifically asked for the Belgian midfielder, having managed him at Roma.

In fact, as exclusively revealed by calciomercato.com , the upcoming week could be a decisive one for the negotiations, as a new meeting will be held between Inter and Roma in order to speed up the operation. The San Siro side's offer will probably be €25m plus Andrea Pinamonti, a technical counterpart that Roma appreciates and for which there has already been a meeting, this Friday.

However, Roma value their midfielder at €40m, although this is considered a bit too much for Inter. However, the latter are serious about their pursuit and in fact, there is already talks about medical visits for Nainggolan in early July.

Furthermore, the midfielder himself is keen on a move to the San Siro as he doesn't see eye to eye with the club.