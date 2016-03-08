Inter are pondering a future without Samir Handanovic, and are considering a major splash for a goalkeeper,

Our transfer market insider adds that the Nerazzurri already received a big offer on their table back in the summer. His name? Alphonse Areola, who was considered to be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain because of Gigi Buffon’s arrival, and wanted a move to Chelsea.

The Frenchman had, in fact, already asked to be transferred, seeing Buffon’s arrival as a slap in the face after winning the job from Kevin Trapp the previous season.

Agent Mino Raiola went as far as to offer France’s third shotstopper to Inter, but the idea didn’t really entice them. The Nerazzurri are still banking on Handanovic to be their starter this year.

Yet they are still wondering about the future, and now is the time to be making the most of the fact that Areola is in the final year of his deal.