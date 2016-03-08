Exclusive: Inter will allow Miranda to leave in the summer
08 February at 16:25Inter Milan defender Miranda is set to leave the club at the end of the season, Calciomercato understand.
The Brazilian arrived at the nerazzurri from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 and has been a very important player for the club since then. This season though, Miranda has fallen out of favor as Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar have become the first choice defenders at the club.
We understand that Miranda will be allowed to leave the club in the summer, as he was not sold in the winter because all the offers that came Inter's way were tied to an initial loan deal whereas the nerazzurri wanted to sell the player on a permanent basis.
Inter have now handed a guarantee to the defender that he will allowed to leave, especially because Diego Godin is arriving from Miranda own former club in the summer.
Miranda will be free to choose the club of his choice as long as Inter don't suffer economically.
Go to comments