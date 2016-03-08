Exclusive: Inter will make Muller move in January
10 October at 16:45Serie A giants Inter are interested in signing Thomas Muller and could look to swap Ivan Perisic with the German whenever the chance arrives.
The German has made it clear that he is frustrated at Bayern and BILD have claimed that he is set to leave after finding no or little space in the current side under Niko Kovac. He could leave the club as early as January.
We understand that Inter are interested in Muller, for whom Manchester United had an offer of 100 million euros rejected in the past.
Inter were interested in him last summer too, along with rivals Milan. The rossoneri were looking for experienced players to buff up their attack but the move never materialised.
Inter are now planning to make an attempt at signing the 2010 World Cup star in January and they could offer Bayern the chance to sign Ivan Perisic permanently to sign the German.
Bayern have the option to sign Perisic for 25 million euros and the Croatian has started his stint in Bavaria very well. Good relations between the two clubs can make this deal happen.
