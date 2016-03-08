Exclusive: Inter will not sign Barcelona star if Modric doesn't arrive
16 August at 10:10Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants Inter Milan will not pursue a move for Barcelona star Rafinha even if they miss out on signing Luka Modric.
Chances of Modric leaving Real Madrid are fading and are reducing with every passing day. While Modric wants Inter and Inter wants Modric, Real Madrid will not let the Croatian leave at any cost this summer. Modric doesn't want to force through a move as well but his agent could look to force through a move.
Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano exclusively reports that Inter feel that they have already had a very good transfer window and the only icing on the cake will be Modric. They will only make a signing, if Modric is allowed to leave.
If Modric though, doesn't leave Real Madrid, Inter will not look to pursue a move for Rafinha, who they see as a replacement for the former Tottenham Hotspur man.
Barcelona would want a fee of about 40 million euros for Rafinha and that too, is forcing the nerazzurri into not pursuing the midfielder, if Modric doesn't arrive at San Siro this summer.
Inter are very happy, but the only icing on the cake will be Modric or no one else.
