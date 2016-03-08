Exclusive: Inter will satisfy Conte; ready to close for Premier League duo

One of them is Ashley Young, as Inter only need to agree on the final details of the operation with Manchester United. The player himself has asked to leave immediately in favour of the Nerazzurri, having reached an agreement with the latter for a contract until 2021.



As mentioned, it isn't the only transfer closing in: Conte has also asked for a vice-Lukaku, and Olivier Giroud is the first choice for the role. Inter have managed to decrease the gap with Chelsea to just €1-2m. Therefore, the directors will make another attempt to close the operation, as with Young.

In other words, Conte will be satisfied with the January transfer window, getting exactly what he has asked for (perhaps bar Vidal).