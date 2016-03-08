Exclusive: Jorge Mendes can get AC Milan a new manager and a new sporting director
24 May at 11:30Serie A giants AC Milan could be helped by Jorge Mendes, if they go on the hunt for a new manager and a new sporting director in the summer.
The problems at the rossoneri don't just exist on the pitch. They extend up to the board room. The uncertainty that exists up there is translating out onto the pitch.
Leonardo and Rino Gattuso could both leave in the summer and that will leave the Elliot Management to get a new manager and a new sporting director in.
But we understand that Mendes could be key in this hunt. Ivan Gazidis sees Igli Tare and Luis Campos as replacements for Leonardo. Tare is difficult to get so Campos becomes the priority.
His name has been in the orbit since last January. But his arrival can trigger a chain reaction. Leonardo Jardim could decide to come to the San Siro, if Campos leaves as both of them are close associates.
And both of them are represented by Mendes, who will have a massive role in making this happen. Simone Inzaghi is also a possible alternative.
