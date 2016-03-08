Exclusive: Jorge Mendes to meet Ronaldo and Agnelli in Greece
10 July at 16:10CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Jorge Mendes will also arrive in Greece in the coming few hours to meet with Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.
Ronaldo's move to Juventus is edging closer and the player is currently in Greece, with talks of his Real Madrid exit well underway.
CalcioMercato can reveal that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will arrive in Greece in the coming few hours and will join both Agnelli and Ronaldo in a meeting.
Agnelli arrived in Greece to meet Ronaldo earlier today and is now said to be at Kalamata, which is about an hour and fifteen minutes away from where Ronaldo is staying- a place called Costa Navarino, which is the place where the meeting between the two is held.
Mendes is known to accompany his clients whenever they join club, with the most notably recent example being that of Joao Cancelo.
