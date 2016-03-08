Exclusive: Juve-Dybala, three elements that will ease the renewal
12 March at 21:05Juventus continue to move full speed ahead for the renewal of Paulo Dybala, who has convinced the Bianconeri environment this season after coming close to leaving in the summer. In fact, the first direct contact between the parties started at the end of 2019.
As we have learned, the Juve management informed the player's entourage of the will to proceed as soon as possible, ready to start negotiations for the renewal. This was a solid starting point that didn't leave any doubts about the outcome of the talks.
An appointment has been set between March and April, and three clear elements will help ease the negotiations. First off, Dybala has decided to rely solely on Jorge Antun, who has become a licensed FIFA agent and is the only person authorized to take care of the striker's interests.
The second element is related to Dybala's image rights that are still at the centre of the bitter legal dispute with his old agent. However, this won't affect the negotiations of Juventus as the two parties will separate the image rights from the new deal.
Finally, the third element is represented by the will of the Juventus to recognize Dybala as an absolute protagonist, offering a salary that will break through the double figures and should bring La Joya only second to Cristiano Ronaldo. In short, last summer is only a distant memory.
