Exclusive: Juve on high-alert as Pogba keen on Turin move
01 October at 18:55Italian Serie A giants Juventus are on high-alert after it is being reported that English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba is keen for a return to his former club.
The French World Cup-winning midfielder has spent four successful seasons with the Turin-based outfit from 2012 to 2016 before moving to Old Trafford.
However, after spending three turbulent seasons in Manchester, the 26-year-old has admitted recently that he is open for a ‘new challenge’.
It was reported that Pogba wanted a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid where his idol Zinedine Zidane is a manager.
Since then, the Red Devils are trying to persuade the midfielder to extend his contract but Calciomercato.com can confirm that the player is still very much open regarding the idea of returning back to Turin.
However, the main stumbling block now for the Serie A giants is how they can generate funds to bring the star midfielder back to the club in the summer of 2020 who is being valued by United at around €140 million.
