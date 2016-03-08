Exclusive: Juve open talks to sign former Man City target, the details
22 June at 13:30Juventus have opened talks to sign Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin, Calciomercato.com can exclusive reveal.
The Old Lady could sell Benatia and/or Rugani and Godin has been identified as the number one target to strengthen the defensive department.
Godin, 32, is contracted with Atletico Madrid until 2019 and has a € 20 million release clause included in his deal with the Colchoneros.
Juventus want to sign an experienced defender and in case they manage to reach an agreement with the player’s entourage they will open talks with Atletico Madrid trying to lower Godin’s price-tag.
Juventus, however, are ready to pay the player’s release clause should Atletico Madrid refuse to sell their captain for less than € 20 million.
Godin snubbed a move to Manchester City last summer and he will make a decision about his future after the World Cup. In the meantime Juve have informed the Uruguay International that he is the no. 1 defensive target.
Nicola Balice, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
