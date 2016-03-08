In particular, the CEO Fabio Paratici moved from the heart of Milan and to attend the friendly match between Egypt and Colombia with Santiago Arias on his mind. The PSV right-back has already been in Turin and Juventus are considering whether to invest in him or not.

In the meantime, Paratici followed him in person, an important sign, and the first of three moves in the last twenty-four hours.



On the occasion of the blitz for Arias, Juventus took the opportunity to stay informed about Bryan Cristante, as Paraticimet the director of Atalanta, Giovanni Sartori; take stock of the midfielder who seems destined to join Roma, however, there's no final agreement yet.

The Juventus management has been active in Milan ahead of the transfer market in the last days, waiting to announce Emre Can's arrival, the purchase of Perin and confirmation of Darmian.