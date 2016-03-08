Exclusive: Juve-Pjanic, from the 'tactical' renewal to Real Madrid

Compared to last summer, the situation has seemingly changed . Yes, Pjanic remains irreplaceable, but not unsellable. Therefore, the roads are open for evaluations in the coming months, and it's not certain that Juve can keep hold of their star.

Last summer, the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid tried to land the midfielder, but all failed, as Juve blocked any negotiations. Instead, the player signed a 'tactical' renewal with the Bianconeri, putting Juve in a stronger position for future negotiations.

However, the increase in salary that was agreed between both parties, will only start in the summer of 2019, which is why a new meeting will take place at the end of the season to evaluate the situation.

​Miralem Pjanic is one of many names on Real Madrid's wish list for the summer. However, the Bosnian is also being courted by several other clubs, and a transfer has in the past been close to taking place.