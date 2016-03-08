Exclusive: Juve prepare another 'Pogba operation'; Man Utd man in sight

As stated by our reporter Nicola Balice , Juventus have set their sights on a Manchester United midfielder, and it's not Pogba. The Bianconeri are interested in the 19-year-old Tahith Chong, who could arrive on a free transfer next summer.

In other words, Juve are planning another 'Pogba operation'. The agent of Chong, Jonathan Barnett, isn't too happy about the situation for his client at Man Utd. As a result of this, the contract talks haven't taken off, and the Red Devils could potentially lose the talent.

Juventus are convinced that he would be a great addition to the squad, keeping a close eye on the situation. The Turin side are in contact with the agent, waiting to see what Man Utd's next move will be. From January and forward, the negotiations for a departure could take off.

The Bianconeri have already talked about Chong with the agent, as the latter is responsible for their goalkeeper Szczesny as well. Furthermore, they have brought up the player in the negotiations with Man Utd over Mandzukic.