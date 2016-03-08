Exclusive: Juve-Raiola, not only Pogba; talks ongoing for Dutch duo
20 February at 13:00The plan for Paul Pogba has been set, defined even. However, when Juventus and Mino Raiola sit down to talk, the discussion never stops at one player. Above all, there is always a lot to talk about when it comes to young players, especially with Raiola.
In fact, the Bianconeri have set their sights on two profiles in particular: Donyell Malen and Ryan Gravenberch, as stated by our Juventus correspondent Nicola Balice. The two youngsters currently play in the Dutch league, ready to make the big leap.
Malen is a 21-year-old striker, who has scored 17 goals in 25 games for PSV this season. In fact, his valuation has already skyrocketed and the Dutch side now ask for €50m. However, his knee operation will likely put all market talks on hold for another year.
Juventus are there and will continue to follow him, with the help of an exceptional sponsor like Raiola, who has no doubts about his recovery and his value.
As for Gravenberch, the midfielder will turn 18 in May. Both Juventus and Ajax have already held talks over the player, keeping a close eye on the situation. Juve, of course, want to lock him down early and once again, Raiola will come in handy.
