In fact, as learned by calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano , Golovin continues to hope for the transfer. Therefore, Marotta and Paratici have launched a new attempt; Just over €19m, as well as 10% to CSKA of any future sale. The Russians have requested €25m, although Juve consider the €19m offer more appropriate.

To date, CSKA are willing to once again refuse the offer from Juventus, as it's not what they asked for. In fact, €25m would no longer be enough, given today's transfer market. The operation hasn't broken down yet, but the situation is certainly delicate.

Furthermore, Juventus intend to keep their Bosnian midfielder, Miralem Pjanic, for next season. Despite the rumours linking Pjanic with a move to Barcelona, Juve want to renew his contract, as Allegri considers him unsellable.

Juventus remain in the race for CSKA Moscow's Aleksandr Golovin, who is becoming more and more of a concrete target for the Bianconeri.