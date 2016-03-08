Juventus are opting for a new approach towards some of their youth talent, we can exclusively reveal.

Fabrizio Romano writes that the Old Lady wants to sell some of its young players, namely those who aren’t quite good enough to play regular football for them at the moment.

The idea, however, is to replicate what Real Madrid did with Alvaro Morata and insert Recompra (buyback) clauses in their deals. Juventus bought the young Spaniard for €20 million in 2014, and had to give him back to Real two years later for €30m.

He was eventually sold for Chelsea for a huge €65m, proving that this excursion was a massive success.

Pol Lirola and Federico Mattiello were already despatched in winter but now the same destiny appears to await Ronaldo Madragora; who has moved to Udinese for €20 million, with a Recompra set at €24m, as the Old Lady is sure that the midfielder will return. That’s why he didn’t end up at Monaco, because the Ligue 1 side didn’t want the clause.

Alberto Cerri is also set to go and, while Cagliari have offered ten, the Bianconeri want €15m.

​Young goalkeeper Emil Audero is set to be worth €10m, while Moise Kean is set to cost fifteen.

There’s a problem with the latter, however: his agent is Mino Raiola, and he needs to be convinced that the Recompra is a good idea.

The idea is that Juve can also free up some cash (and space) so as to manoeuver on the market.