Exclusive: Juventus alerted as Real want over 100 million for Man Utd target
26 April at 21:00Spanish giants Real Madrid want a fee of over 100 million euros for Manchester United and Juventus target Raphael Varane.
Varane has become one of the world's most prominent defenders over the last three seasons and also won the FIFA World Cup with France last summer in Russia.
Our transfers expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Juventus are in the race for Varane, who is really valued highly by Real Madrid and the club wants the defender to sign a new deal.
Florentino Perez will want a fee in the upwards of 100 million euros and in a three digit value for Varane and he doesn't feel that the player is someone Real Madrid will want to sell anytime soon.
Two Premier League clubs have already made contact for the defender and Juventus are aware of what they would want to persuade the French star.
