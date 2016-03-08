Exclusive: Juventus and Milikovic-Savic - Lazio clear on counterpart idea

However, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano writes , the name of Milinkovic could certainly come back into fashion, especially if the go-ahead for Pogba is lacking. Just to reiterate, though, the Frenchman is the absolute priority and the Bianconeri will try hard to sign him.

As for the potential Milinkovic operation, Juve would have interesting technical counterparts to offer in the deal. Even more so now when the summer is expected to be the market of swap deals. However, president Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare are very clear.

They will not make any discounts and are not interested in getting other players from the operation. Therefore, the demands remain high and Lazio are hoping that their tough stance will work out in the end.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has remained on the radar of Juventus for all this time. Two years ago, Fabio Paratici tried to bring the Serbian to Turin but eventually had to give up due to Lazio's demands. Today, the priority in midfield is Paul Pogba, while Sandro Tonali and Gaetano Castrovilli are also on the list.