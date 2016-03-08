Exclusive: Juventus and Tottenham to compete for Rabiot
02 May at 12:15Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out for Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot, with Barcelona and Real Madrid out of the race now.
Rabiot is not renewing his contract with PSG despite the club having offered him multiple new deals that he has rejected.
We understand that while Barcelona had a verbal agreement with Rabiot towards the end of December, it did not work out because they decided to sign Frenkie de Jong instead.
Real Madrid have already made their way out of the race as Zinedine Zidane wants to pursue other targets like Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba.
But the interest of Juventus and Tottenham remain. Rabiot's mother Veronique is desperate to make sure that her son plays in the UEFA Champions League.
Spurs did hold talks with the player in the winter, but were not able to sign him as Rabiot felt that the only English club he would join is Liverpool. Spurs are now willing to break their wage structure to sign the Frenchman.
