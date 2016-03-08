Exclusive: Juventus draw up new contract for Manchester United target
11 June at 11:35CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus have now readied a new contract offer for Manchester United target Alex Sandro.
While reports have linked Alex Sandro with a move to United, an offer from the Red Devils hasn't arrived yet. The left-back was not selected for Brazil in their World Cup squad, which has already traveled to Russia. Reports were even suggestive of the fact that Juventus will offer him a new deal this summer.
CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Juventus have now prepared a contract offer for Alex Sandro and are set to offer the Brazilian an increase in pay.
While the Brazilian's current deal expires in the summer of 2020, a new deal will tie him to the Turin based side till the summer of 2022.
He currently earns 2.8 million euros a season, but the extension will see his pay rise to 4 million euros a season.
While Alex Sandro's entourage has denied talks of a renewal with Juventus, but that was done to test the other clubs and see if suitable offers arrive.
