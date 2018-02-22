Exclusive: Juventus enter race to sign AC Milan target
29 May at 14:30CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus have entered the race to sign Milan Badelj, who is already in talks with AC Milan over a possible move.
The 29-year-old Croatian is one of Fiorentina's most important players and has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Italy. This season, the midfielder 27 times in the Serie A, having scored twice and assisted once.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus have entered the race to sign the Croatian, who is in talks with Milan already.
While the rossoneri are looking to hand the player a three-year contract and will offer them a wage of about 2 million euros a season, Juventus will want to bolster their midfield by signing Badelj.
And that will happen if even one of Claudio Marchisio, Stefano Sturaro or Sami Khedira leave this summer. There is also competition from Roma and Lazio.
Badelj's contract ends this summer and he will sign for free with the club that he agrees a deal with.
Here is a gallery of clubs that are interested in Milan Badelj
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments