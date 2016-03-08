Exclusive: Juventus fail in deals with PSG and Atletico
02 September at 14:35Serie A giants Juventus have failed in potential swap deals with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Calciomercato understand.
Juventus have tried to sell their players this summer in an attempt to earn some capital profits, but have not managed to succeed in that regard, only managing to sell Moise Kean and Joao Cancelo.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Fabio Paratici is trying hard to sign one last player before the window ends, but speeches haven't taken off with either Barcelona nor PSG.
The central defender chase became key because everything depends on a transfer for Daniele Rugani that still does not take off. Juve is not optimistic as they know that they need an offer to sell him and think of another player; Jerome Boateng is an operation that never came to life because of this, but Bayern would not reopen it last minute.
A deal for Ivan Rakitic too never took off and while they were interested in selling Mattia de Sciglio, who had the interest of PSG, the Italian doesn't want to leave Juve.
The real objective of Paratici was to try Stefan Savic from Atlético Madrid, but the Colchoneros rejected a proposal of over 50 million and demanded the 80 million clause.
Go to comments